Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Details of injury emerge
Subban (upper body) will be placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
The injury was initially labeled as undisclosed after Saturday's morning skate, however it has now been diagnosed as an upper body injury. Subban (11-3-1) had hit a rough patch as of late, allowing four goals in each of his last three starts but has had an otherwise redeeming 2017-18. Vegas will recall Maxime Lagace to back up Marc-Andre Fleury. Lagace (6-6-1) had won four of his last six contests during his last stint at the big level earlier this season and is worth a speculative add for spot-start situations.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: To be designated for injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Takes loss in Wilderness•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Taking on Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Shaky in loss to Florida•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Friday in Florida•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins seventh straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...