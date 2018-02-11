Subban (upper body) will be placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

The injury was initially labeled as undisclosed after Saturday's morning skate, however it has now been diagnosed as an upper body injury. Subban (11-3-1) had hit a rough patch as of late, allowing four goals in each of his last three starts but has had an otherwise redeeming 2017-18. Vegas will recall Maxime Lagace to back up Marc-Andre Fleury. Lagace (6-6-1) had won four of his last six contests during his last stint at the big level earlier this season and is worth a speculative add for spot-start situations.