Subban (illness) will miss Tuesday's road game in Winnipeg, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The 25-year-old netminder did not accompany the team on it's flight to Winnipeg and as a result, will miss his third straight game. In his place, Maxime Legace has served as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup. Subban will hope to return to the lineup Saturday against Pittsburgh. The three days off between games should help him get healthy.