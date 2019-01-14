Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Doesn't travel to Winnipeg
Subban (illness) will miss Tuesday's road game in Winnipeg, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The 25-year-old netminder did not accompany the team on it's flight to Winnipeg and as a result, will miss his third straight game. In his place, Maxime Legace has served as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup. Subban will hope to return to the lineup Saturday against Pittsburgh. The three days off between games should help him get healthy.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Can't shake illness•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Won't back up Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Dealing with illness•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Grabs second win against Devils•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Facing Devils Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Impresses in win over Kings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...