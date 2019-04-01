Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Draws ninth-straight start
Subban will patrol the blue paint for Monday's home clash against Edmonton, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Subban hasn't performed well in his last five starts, going 0-3-2 along with a 3.44 GAA and .885 save percentage in that span. He will draw an Edmonton offense that ranks 20th in the league in goals per game (2.83). With a playoff spot locked up and Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) dealing with injury, Subban could get the nod for the remaining regular season games.
