Subban will patrol the blue paint for Monday's home clash against Edmonton, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Subban hasn't performed well in his last five starts, going 0-3-2 along with a 3.44 GAA and .885 save percentage in that span. He will draw an Edmonton offense that ranks 20th in the league in goals per game (2.83). With a playoff spot locked up and Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) dealing with injury, Subban could get the nod for the remaining regular season games.