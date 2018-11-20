Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Draws start in Calgary
Subban will patrol the crease in Monday's road showdown against the Flames, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Subban will make his fifth appearance of the 2018-19 season, still searching for his first victory. He's the not-so-proud owner of an .885 save percentage and 3.17 GAA along with his 0-3-0 record. He'll continue seeing limited playing time behind No. 1 goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.
