Subban will patrol the crease in Monday's road showdown against the Flames, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Subban will make his fifth appearance of the 2018-19 season, still searching for his first victory. He's the not-so-proud owner of an .885 save percentage and 3.17 GAA along with his 0-3-0 record. He'll continue seeing limited playing time behind No. 1 goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.