Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Draws start Sunday
Subban will be in goal for Sunday's tilt in Boston.
It will be Subban's fourth appearance of the season and his first since coughing up three goals in a loss to Nashville on Oct. 30. The 24-year-old will continue getting little playing time behind Marc-Andre Fleury. On top of that, Sunday's contest against the Bruins isn't exactly a great matchup for Subban.
