Subban will be in goal for Sunday's tilt in Boston.

It will be Subban's fourth appearance of the season and his first since coughing up three goals in a loss to Nashville on Oct. 30. The 24-year-old will continue getting little playing time behind Marc-Andre Fleury. On top of that, Sunday's contest against the Bruins isn't exactly a great matchup for Subban.

