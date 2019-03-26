Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Drops decision to Blues
Subban allowed three goals on 22 shots in Monday's loss to the Blues.
This was Subban's fifth straight start for the first time of his NHL career as Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) continues to sit out. He performed well in the previous four games with a 3-0-1 record and .917 save percentage, but the Blues fiery offense proved to be too much for the young netminder in this outing. The Golden Knights need just one more win to secure a playoff spot, so Subban will likely get the call again if Fleury can't go.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets another start Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Loses in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns another start Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Serves donut to Jets•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stalls Sharks in Pacific showdown•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...