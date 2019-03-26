Subban allowed three goals on 22 shots in Monday's loss to the Blues.

This was Subban's fifth straight start for the first time of his NHL career as Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) continues to sit out. He performed well in the previous four games with a 3-0-1 record and .917 save percentage, but the Blues fiery offense proved to be too much for the young netminder in this outing. The Golden Knights need just one more win to secure a playoff spot, so Subban will likely get the call again if Fleury can't go.