Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Drops second straight in loss to Wild
Subban saved 28 of 31 shots during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.
The Wild scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take the win, and Subban has now surrendered three tallies in each of his past two games. He projects to continue seeing plenty of starts, and with a .924 save percentage and 2.24 GAA through seven games, his numbers are solid. However, it would be a little surprising to see Vegas remain among the top teams in the Western Conference in the standings much longer. Subban is definitely worth owning in most settings, but expectations should also be kept in check.
