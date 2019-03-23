Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns another start Saturday
Subban is preparing to face the Red Wings at home Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The Golden Knights have won nine of the past 10 games for a rocket ride to third place within the Pacific Division standings. Subban recorded his first career shutout to the detriment of the Jets on Thursday, and now he's back for more against a Red Wings team that has struggled all season with injuries and substandard play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Serves donut to Jets•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stalls Sharks in Pacific showdown•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting back-to-back Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Shaky in win•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Matched up against Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...