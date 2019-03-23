Subban is preparing to face the Red Wings at home Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The Golden Knights have won nine of the past 10 games for a rocket ride to third place within the Pacific Division standings. Subban recorded his first career shutout to the detriment of the Jets on Thursday, and now he's back for more against a Red Wings team that has struggled all season with injuries and substandard play.

More News
Our Latest Stories