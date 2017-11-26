Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns another victory Saturday
Subban stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.
It was just Subban's second appearance since returning from a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old remains undefeated through four starts and is sporting a solid .935 save percentage. He's moved into the starting role for the time being and could make for a solid fantasy pickup if he's available. The Golden Knights have won five straight games and Subban has shown tons of promise in his very brief NHL career to date.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tending goal crease Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns victory in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Injured reserve trip needed•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Sustains injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...