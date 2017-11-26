Subban stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.

It was just Subban's second appearance since returning from a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old remains undefeated through four starts and is sporting a solid .935 save percentage. He's moved into the starting role for the time being and could make for a solid fantasy pickup if he's available. The Golden Knights have won five straight games and Subban has shown tons of promise in his very brief NHL career to date.