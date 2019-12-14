Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns overtime win
Subban allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Stars on Friday.
While it took until overtime to capture the victory, this was still Subban's best outing since Dec. 2. He allowed at least three goals in each of his previous three games prior to Friday night, and with it still being pretty early in the season, that put a sizable dent in Subban's overall numbers. He is 5-5-3 with a 2.96 GAA and .903 save percentage in 13 games this season.
