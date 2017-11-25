Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns victory in relief
Subban made three saves in the third period to help the Golden Knights beat the Sharks, 4-3, in overtime on Friday.
The 23-year-old came on in relief for Maxime Lagace, who left because he wasn't feeling well. Subban earned the victory, but clearly, the Golden Knights made it an easy night for him. Still, Subban has done his part to impress fantasy owners, posting a .938 save percentage and 1.84 GAA this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Injured reserve trip needed•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Sustains injury•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stops 30 shots in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...