Subban made three saves in the third period to help the Golden Knights beat the Sharks, 4-3, in overtime on Friday.

The 23-year-old came on in relief for Maxime Lagace, who left because he wasn't feeling well. Subban earned the victory, but clearly, the Golden Knights made it an easy night for him. Still, Subban has done his part to impress fantasy owners, posting a .938 save percentage and 1.84 GAA this season.