Subban stopped 21 of 24 shots, allowing his team to hold on for a 4-3 overtime victory over St. Louis on Friday.

This wasn't as strong as Subban's previous performances have been, but he did get the win when all was said and done. Despite his strong winning percentage, he's not likely to get many, if any, more opportunities; Marc-Andre Fleury will get the lion's share of playing time from here on out.