Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Ends season in press box
Subban (undisclosed) was unable to suit up for the final game of the Golden Knights' inaugural season Thursday.
Subban would have been hard-pressed to get into a postseason game even if he was healthy, so fantasy owners didn't miss out on anything with him being sidelined. Heading into the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old is the presumptive No. 2 behind Marc-Andre Fleury and figures to see between 20-30 starts.
