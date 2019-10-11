Subban (undisclosed) didn't start the second period of Thursday's game against the Coyotes, and wasn't seen on the bench.

Subban had made some big saves in the first period, stopping 12 of 14 shots, and it's unclear why he was forced to exit the contest. The fact that he's not even on the bench suggest some real concern regarding a possible injury. In any event, Marc-Andre Fleury came on in relief, and expect the team to comment on Subban's status following the game.