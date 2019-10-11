Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Exits start early
Subban (undisclosed) didn't start the second period of Thursday's game against the Coyotes, and wasn't seen on the bench.
Subban had made some big saves in the first period, stopping 12 of 14 shots, and it's unclear why he was forced to exit the contest. The fact that he's not even on the bench suggest some real concern regarding a possible injury. In any event, Marc-Andre Fleury came on in relief, and expect the team to comment on Subban's status following the game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting in Arizona•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Steadfast in preseason win•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Avoids arbitration with new deal•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Files for arbitration•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Qualified by Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.