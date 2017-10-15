Subban is expected to tend the twine Sunday against Boston after Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) was placed on IR, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

A 2012 first-round pick, Subban joined Vegas Oct. 3 after being waived by the team that drafted him -- the Boston Bruins. Subban struggled mightily in each of his two NHL starts with Boston, allowing six goals on just 22 shots, so he'll be hoping for a better performance Sunday. Expect further updates regarding the Golden Knights' starting netminder to come prior to puck drop at 7:00 PM Eastern.