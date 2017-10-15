Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Expected to start against former team
Subban is expected to tend the twine Sunday against Boston after Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) was placed on IR, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
A 2012 first-round pick, Subban joined Vegas Oct. 3 after being waived by the team that drafted him -- the Boston Bruins. Subban struggled mightily in each of his two NHL starts with Boston, allowing six goals on just 22 shots, so he'll be hoping for a better performance Sunday. Expect further updates regarding the Golden Knights' starting netminder to come prior to puck drop at 7:00 PM Eastern.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...