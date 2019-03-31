Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Extends losing streak
Subban allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
It was not a good weekend for Subban, who started both games of a back-to-back situation and lost both. He's on a five-game losing streak, having posted an .882 save percentage during the skid. Subban has suffered two of those five losses in overtime. Overall, he is 7-10-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 20 games this season.
