Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Faces flurry in shootout win
Subban made 32 save on 37 shots in a 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Surprisingly, he still had it easier than Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, who faced 46 pucks in the contest. Subban improved to 4-6 this season, but saw his GAA rise to 2.95 with a .907 save percentage. Subban has not had many chances to play this season, and performances like this will give Marc-Andre Fleury additional job security. Expect Fleury to play Friday in Anaheim.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Holds own in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Guarding cage against Avs•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...