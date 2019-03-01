Subban made 32 save on 37 shots in a 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Surprisingly, he still had it easier than Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, who faced 46 pucks in the contest. Subban improved to 4-6 this season, but saw his GAA rise to 2.95 with a .907 save percentage. Subban has not had many chances to play this season, and performances like this will give Marc-Andre Fleury additional job security. Expect Fleury to play Friday in Anaheim.