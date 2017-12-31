Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Faces just 19 shots in easy win
Subban wasn't particularly sharp, but faced just 19 shots in a 6-3 win against Toronto on Sunday.
This is Subban's sixth straight win, going 6-0 in December and he's allowed just six goals in his past three games. He'll remain the backup behind Marc-Andre Fleury, but considering Vegas' prowess on offense, Subban is a good option for fantasy owners looking to stream goalies. He seems to have turned a corner after a disastrous stint with Boston, but the sample size is still quite small with 12 starts this season.
