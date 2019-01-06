Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Facing Devils Sunday
Subban will draw the start against New Jersey on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Marc-Andre Fleury was originally expected to take on New Jersey, but it will actually be Subban making his first appearance since Dec. 29. The 25-year-old owns a .895 save percentage on the year, but in his last two starts he's turned aside 60-of-62 shots. He's a strong backup option, but his fantasy value suffers with Fleury taking a large percentage of the workload.
