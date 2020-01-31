Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Facing Hurricanes
Subban will patrol the crease during Friday's road clash with Carolina, Ben Gots of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Subban was awful in his last appearance Jan. 9 against the Kings, surrendering five goals on 23 shots en route to an ugly 5-2 loss. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's 17-8-1 at home this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: No mercy from Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Poor showing in Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Shuts down Sharks•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.