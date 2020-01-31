Subban will patrol the crease during Friday's road clash with Carolina, Ben Gots of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Subban was awful in his last appearance Jan. 9 against the Kings, surrendering five goals on 23 shots en route to an ugly 5-2 loss. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's 17-8-1 at home this year.