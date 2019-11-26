Play

Subban will patrol the crease for Monday's start in Dallas, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News report.

Subban will make his first appearance since allowing four goals on 25 shots in a Nov. 16 loss to the Kings. The 25-year-old netminder is still looking for his first win and currently owns a 3.42 GAA and .888 save percentage.

