Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Falters late in overtime loss
Subban allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday.
Subban protected a 3-1 lead for the better part of 30 minutes, but the Jets were able to crack him for a pair of goals in the third period and eventually the overtime winner as well. Perhaps there was some rust for the 25-year-old, who played only one period in his season debut on Oct. 10 before exiting with a lower-body injury that kept him shelved for three weeks. Subban may get another chance to start soon if Marc-Andre Fleury (illness) isn't ready to go Tuesday in Columbus.
