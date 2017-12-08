Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Family ties in upcoming contest
Subban will start in goal against the Predators in Nashville on Friday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
There's been a lot of exciting news for the Subban family. Malcom's younger brother Jordan Subban was traded from the Canucks to the Kings late Thursday night, and now the 23-year-old goalie (6-2-0, .923 save percentage) has a real chance at facing shots from his oldest sibling P.K. in the upcoming contest. This won't be anything like backyard pond hockey for the brothers, though, and Malcom needs to stand tall against a Preds squad that ranks second on the power play and eighth overall offensively.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Comes up clutch against Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Tuesday against Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Turns in 31-save win•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Returning to cage•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Drops second straight in loss to Wild•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...