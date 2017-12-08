Subban will start in goal against the Predators in Nashville on Friday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

There's been a lot of exciting news for the Subban family. Malcom's younger brother Jordan Subban was traded from the Canucks to the Kings late Thursday night, and now the 23-year-old goalie (6-2-0, .923 save percentage) has a real chance at facing shots from his oldest sibling P.K. in the upcoming contest. This won't be anything like backyard pond hockey for the brothers, though, and Malcom needs to stand tall against a Preds squad that ranks second on the power play and eighth overall offensively.