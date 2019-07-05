Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Files for arbitration
Subban filed for salary arbitration Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Subban made 21 appearances a season ago, posting an 8-10-2 record with a 2.93 GAA and .902 save percentage. The 25-year-old has made just $650,000 in each of the past two seasons, so a raise is likely in store for the 24th overall pick from 2012. Subban and the Knights are expected to agree to terms on a deal before the arbitration hearing, so this is essentially a formality.
