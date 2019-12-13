Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Friday's starter in net
Subban will fend off shots in the cage Friday night in Dallas versus the Stars.
Subban returns to the cage after a pair of nights off. He was briefly given the starting reins in net during late November and early December while Marc-Andre Fleury attended to a personal matter, but will now settle back into the occasional start. While the 2.76 goals per game at home for Dallas are relatively low, the Stars allow a league-low 1.82 goals per game on home ice, so Subban may be facing little in terms of offensive support Friday.
