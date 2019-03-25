Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets another start Monday
Subban will start Monday's road meeting with the Blues, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Subban continues to be the workhorse while Marc-Andre Fleury battles a lower-body injury. He'll try to fend off pucks from a Blues team that ranks 12th in home scoring at 3.22 goals per game.
