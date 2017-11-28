Subban will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Stars, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Subban has been stellar in limited action this season, compiling a 4-0-0 record while registering an impressive 1.88 GAA and .935 save percentage in five appearances. The 23-year-old netminder will look to remain undefeated Tuesday in a favorable home matchup with a Dallas club that's only averaging 2.17 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.