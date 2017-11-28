Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt
Subban will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Stars, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Subban has been stellar in limited action this season, compiling a 4-0-0 record while registering an impressive 1.88 GAA and .935 save percentage in five appearances. The 23-year-old netminder will look to remain undefeated Tuesday in a favorable home matchup with a Dallas club that's only averaging 2.17 goals per game on the road this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns another victory Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tending goal crease Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns victory in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Injured reserve trip needed•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...