Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod Friday
Subban will be between the pipes for Friday's home clash with Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Subban will be making his seventh straight appearance in the crease and may get the start for the second game of the Knights' back-to-back against San Jose on Saturday, as Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) is slated to miss that game as well. Once the Flower returns to action, Subban will hop back on the bench, likely for the remainder of the year.
