Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod Sunday
Subban will start Sunday against the Flames, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Subban gets the nod in net, but it remains to be seen who his backup will be. Marc-Andre Fleury's wife is close to giving birth, so the team has called up Maxime Lagace from the AHL ranks to serve as an emergency depth option should Fleury depart to attend to the personal matter.
