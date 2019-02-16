Subban will start between the pipes Saturday against the Predators, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Subban's appearance in net Saturday is his first since being activated off of injured reserve Feb. 8. The backup netminder has fared well in his three most recent starts -- coming Dec. 17, Dec. 29 and Jan. 6, allowing a combined four goals while posting a phenomenal .960 save percentage. He'll look to recapture his pre-illness form with a Predators team coming to town that averages 3.10 goals per game on the road.