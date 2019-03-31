Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Getting both legs of back-to-back
Subban will start Saturday's game in San Jose, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Subban will get right back in there on the heels of Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. He's catching the Sharks at the right time with San Jose in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, but the Sharks still sport a top-five home offense at 3.58 goals per game.
