Subban stopped 18 of 22 Pittsburgh shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss.

Subban had a chance to build a case for more work with Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, but he ran into plenty of issues himself in his first start of the season. All four Pittsburgh goals were scored in the first two periods, including a hat trick by Phil Kessel. Fantasy owners who invested heavily in the Golden Knights coming off their trip to the Stanley Cup Finals have been largely disappointed thus far with the team off to a 1-4-0 start.