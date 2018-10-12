Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gives up four in Thursday's loss
Subban stopped 18 of 22 Pittsburgh shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss.
Subban had a chance to build a case for more work with Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, but he ran into plenty of issues himself in his first start of the season. All four Pittsburgh goals were scored in the first two periods, including a hat trick by Phil Kessel. Fantasy owners who invested heavily in the Golden Knights coming off their trip to the Stanley Cup Finals have been largely disappointed thus far with the team off to a 1-4-0 start.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes against Penguins•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Solid in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Has trouble containing Avs•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal against Colorado•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Healthy but not in lineup Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...