Subban stopped 25 of 28 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Predators.

In what was only his second start of 2018-19, Subban failed to record his first win of the campaign. With Marc-Andre Fleury dominating crease time in Vegas, opportunities for the 24-year-old Subban are going to be rare. As a result, he's not a reliable fantasy option at this point considering how rare an occurrence a start is for him.