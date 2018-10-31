Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gives up three in road defeat
Subban stopped 25 of 28 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Predators.
In what was only his second start of 2018-19, Subban failed to record his first win of the campaign. With Marc-Andre Fleury dominating crease time in Vegas, opportunities for the 24-year-old Subban are going to be rare. As a result, he's not a reliable fantasy option at this point considering how rare an occurrence a start is for him.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting in Nashville•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gives up four in Thursday's loss•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Between pipes against Penguins•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Solid in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Has trouble containing Avs•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal against Colorado•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.