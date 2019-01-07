Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Grabs second win against Devils
Subban turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Devils.
The 25-year-old has won two straight starts and given up only four goals total in his last three, dragging his GAA below 3.00 for the first time since Halloween. Subban's recent performances have started to earn him more consistent action, but he's still stuck behind one of the NHL's workhorses in Marc-Andre Fleury.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Facing Devils Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Impresses in win over Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stopping pucks Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tough loss to Jackets•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tending goal in Columbus•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Torched by Calgary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...