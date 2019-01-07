Subban turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

The 25-year-old has won two straight starts and given up only four goals total in his last three, dragging his GAA below 3.00 for the first time since Halloween. Subban's recent performances have started to earn him more consistent action, but he's still stuck behind one of the NHL's workhorses in Marc-Andre Fleury.