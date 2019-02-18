Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Guarding cage against Avs
Subban will be in goal on the road versus Colorado on Monday.
Subban will be making back-to-back starts for the first time this season, having made 29 of 30 saves in Saturday's victory over Nashville. The young netminder will give starter Marc-Andre Fleury an extra day of rest, but shouldn't expect to take too many starts away from the three-time Stanley Cup champion.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Not traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Sent to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Doesn't travel to Winnipeg•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...