Subban (ankle) is healthy but will not play Sunday versus the Coyotes, Danny Webster of NHL.com reports.

The 24-year-old netminder is listed on the Golden Knights' official Training Camp roster and has been a regular participant in camp thus far. However, he will not be active for Sunday's contest and instead, Dylan Ferguson will get the nod against Arizona. Subban is scheduled to be a free agent at the conclusion of this season and is expected to serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup in 2018-19.