Subban allowed three goals on 38 shots Monday's 3-0 loss to the Avalanche.

He made his second straight start but saw his three-game winning streak snapped in this outing. This was just Subban's ninth start of the season, and he's landed above a .920 save percentage in each of the last five. If he keeps playing like this, Subban could rotate in more often to ensure Marc-Andre Fleury is fresh for the playoffs.