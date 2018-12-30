Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Impresses in win over Kings
Subban turned aside 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Anze Kopitar got a puck past him in the dying seconds of the first period, but Subban didn't get rattled and locked things down after that, looking sharp and poised whenever the Kings generated some pressure. The 25-year-old has allowed a single goal in each of his last two starts, and while Marc-Andre Fleury is entrenched as the No. 1 netminder in Vegas, Subban -- a first-round pick for the Bruins back in 2012 -- has an opportunity to establish himself as the Knights' goalie of the future if he keeps stacking strong outings.
