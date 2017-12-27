Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal against Anaheim
Subban will get the starting nod for Wednesday's clash with the Ducks.
Subban will see action in the first game of the Golden Knights' upcoming back-to-back; most likely in order to allow starter Marc-Andre Fleury to square off the with Kings on Thursday. The 23-year-old Subban is riding a four-game winning streak during which he has logged a 2.37 GAA. Injuries have limited the Ontario native to just 11 games this season, but he has earned victories in eight of those contests -- not bad for a netminder expected to start the year as the No. 3 (at best) within the Bruins organization.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Makes 16 saves to edge Panthers•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Family ties in upcoming contest•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Comes up clutch against Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Tuesday against Anaheim•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...