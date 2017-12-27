Subban will get the starting nod for Wednesday's clash with the Ducks.

Subban will see action in the first game of the Golden Knights' upcoming back-to-back; most likely in order to allow starter Marc-Andre Fleury to square off the with Kings on Thursday. The 23-year-old Subban is riding a four-game winning streak during which he has logged a 2.37 GAA. Injuries have limited the Ontario native to just 11 games this season, but he has earned victories in eight of those contests -- not bad for a netminder expected to start the year as the No. 3 (at best) within the Bruins organization.