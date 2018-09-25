Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal against Colorado
Subban will draw the start in Monday's preseason game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Subban will get his first taste of preseason action with Monday's start. The 24-year-old appeared in 22 games last season and will once again serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup with the Golden Knights.
