Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal Saturday
Subban will make his third consecutive start in goal against the Blues on Saturday, David Schoen of the La Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Subban has won each of his first two games for the Golden Knights, along with a 2.42 GAA. The netminder appears to be settling in well in Vegas after being claimed off waivers at the start of the season. Expected to serve primarily as the backup, the 23-year-old has stepped up in Marc-Andre Fleury's (concussion) absence.
