Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal Sunday
Subban will start for Sunday's tilt against Florida.
After taking a back seat to Marc-Andre Fleury when he returned from his concussion, Subban will draw his first start since Dec. 8. The 23-year-old has won five of his last seven starts, recording a solid 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage during that span. However, Florida averages the most shots per game (35.1) in the NHL, so Subban could have his hands full in this one.
More News
