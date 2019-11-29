Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In net Friday
Subban will start Friday's game against the Coyotes, David Schoen of RJ Sports reports.
Subban continues to fill in for Marc-Andre Fleury (personal). The backup netminder picked up his first win of the season in his seventh appearance Wednesday against Nashville, and he'll be looking to double his season win total when the defensive-minded Coyotes come to town.
