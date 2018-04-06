Subban will draw the start in Edmonton on Thursday night, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Subban has appeared in four games since being activated from the IR, accumulating a 2-0-1 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 GAA. Thursday will likely be the 24-year-old's final start of the season. Marc-Andre Fleury should get the start Sunday in a final tune-up before the postseason kicks off.