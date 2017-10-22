Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Injured reserve trip needed
Subban (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday. He's estimated to be out four weeks.
Subban originally sustained the injury Saturday late in the third period after stopping 37 of 38 St. Louis shots. The 23-year-old had been thriving in his role as the starting goaltender for Vegas, posting an impressive 2.06 GAA and .936 save percentage in his three games. The good news for Subban is his injury reportedly won't require surgery, so after plenty of rest and rehab he should be 100 percent within a month or so. Look for Vegas to now turn to Oscar Dansk as the next starter in the goalie carousel with Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) also sidelined.
