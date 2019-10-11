Coach Gerrard Gallant said following Thursday's loss to Arizona that Subban suffered an undisclosed injury and is day-to-day, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journalreports.

Subban surprisingly exited Thursday's contest following the first period, and it's unclear as to the specifics of his injury. He made some big saves before leaving, however, stopping 12 of 14 shots faced. As long as he's sidelined, expect Marc-Andre Fleury to handle the majority of goaltending duties.