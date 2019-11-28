Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Logs elusive first victory
Subban stopped 31 pucks in a 4-3 overtime win over Nashville on Wednesday.
Subban finally put a notch in the win column after going without one in his first six appearances. It wasn't looking promising with Nashville leading 3-2 in the third period, but Max Pacioretty tied it with one second left and Paul Stastny scored in extra time to get Subban off the schneid. He could draw in again Friday against Arizona if Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) remains out.
