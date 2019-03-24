Subban allowed three goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.

The 25-year-old gave up the game-tying goal on the power play, but it was still tough to see the Golden Knights blow a third-period lead, as they chase home ice in the first round. Subban yielded the game-winning goal 19 seconds into overtime. The 25-year-old came into the night on a three-game winning streak, but he's still only 7-7-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 16 games this season.