Subban stopped 16 of 18 shots in Sunday's win over Florida.

With the return of Marc-Andre Fleury, Subban has found himself in the backup role once again. The 23-year-old was making his first start since Dec.8, and while he's wasn't very busy, Subban came away with his fourth straight victory. The Golden Knights have been a terrific story and Subban's 8-2-0 record with a .922 save percentage make him worth getting in your lineup whenever he's called upon.