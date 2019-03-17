Subban will defend the home net from the Oilers on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The Golden Knights have called up Max Lagace in the wake of news that living legend Marc-Andre Fleury is dealing with a lower-body injury. Apparently, Subban was scheduled to be the starter against the Oilers even before news broke about Flower. He's emerged victorious from one-third of his appearances between the pipes this season, adding a 3.13 GAA and .902 save percentage over that span. Edmonton ranks 21st in road scoring at 2.64 goals per game and will be playing for the second time in as many days.